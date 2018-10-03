Community

North Fork Community Theatre presents ‘Charlie Brown’ musical

Ben Eager (from left), Kat Motlenski, Jason Rios (standing), David Lopez, Leah Kerensky and Ryan Nowak, cast members of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. (Credit: North Fork Community Theatre/Katharine Schroeder)

North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck will continue its 60th-anniversary season with the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Thursdays to Sundays, March 8 to 25. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Patrick Connolly and Juliet Rand as the Phantom and Christine in Southold High School’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera. (Credit: Casey Rooney)

The Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club will presents the classic musical “The Phantom of the Opera” Thursday to Saturday, March 8 to 10, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 11,  at 2 p.m. in the district auditorium on Oaklawn Avenue.

The production is directed by Jessica Ellwood and Casey Rooney, with  musical direction by Kelli Baumann, choreography by Anita Boyer and  pit orchestra direction by Karl Himmelmann.
