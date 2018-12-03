Featured Story

03/11/18 5:58am

Guest Column: Serving in the Army alongside ‘The King’

by
For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.

Whenever the conversation drifted into the area of misspent youth or military service or rock 'n' roll or adventures in Europe, I would mention that while serving a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army, I was stationed with Elvis Presley. It was a boast that delivered real cachet and, as Henry Kissinger liked to say, had the further virtue of being the truth.

03/11/18 5:58am

Featured Letter: Finding hope on the newspaper pages

by
To the editor:

To the editor:

I am heartened by more than one article in the Feb. 22 Suffolk Times. I appreciated the words of Steve Choi, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, who responded to Lee Zeldin's bill, identifying it as "shameless political posturing." Such a bill would cause many respectable immigrants to be apprehended for no reason at all, and cause citizens to be unnecessarily alarmed.

03/10/18 3:23pm

Boys Basketball: Porters crowned regional champs

by
Hamilton was playing Saturday, but it was Greenport that received the rave reviews.

Hamilton was playing Saturday, but it was Greenport that received the rave reviews.

Two Greenport basketball players, in particular, stood out. Ahkee Anderson and Jude Swann were at their best when the Porters needed them most. They came though in a big way as the Porters won their first regional championship since 2009, earning a place in the New York State Class C semifinals.

