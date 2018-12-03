Suffolk County is under a winter storm warning with 8 to 10 inches in the forecast for the East End.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 p.m. on Tuesday for southeast New York and portions of southern Connecticut.
In 1837, First Universalist Church was built on a sweeping curve along Main Road in Southold, opposite the Civil War memorial. Its trustees had voted two years earlier, in October 1835, to build a house of worship on that site.
And, oh, what a house of worship they built!
For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.
For many years afterward, it would be one of my favorite gambits at cocktail parties and other venues of idle gossip.

Whenever the conversation drifted into the area of misspent youth or military service or rock 'n' roll or adventures in Europe, I would mention that while serving a two-year hitch in the U.S. Army, I was stationed with Elvis Presley. It was a boast that delivered real cachet and, as Henry Kissinger liked to say, had the further virtue of being the truth.
To the editor:
To the editor:

I am heartened by more than one article in the Feb. 22 Suffolk Times. I appreciated the words of Steve Choi, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, who responded to Lee Zeldin's bill, identifying it as "shameless political posturing." Such a bill would cause many respectable immigrants to be apprehended for no reason at all, and cause citizens to be unnecessarily alarmed.
Hundreds of people lined Main Road in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon for the 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. (more…)
Hamilton was playing Saturday, but it was Greenport that received the rave reviews.
Hamilton was playing Saturday, but it was Greenport that received the rave reviews.

Two Greenport basketball players, in particular, stood out. Ahkee Anderson and Jude Swann were at their best when the Porters needed them most. They came though in a big way as the Porters won their first regional championship since 2009, earning a place in the New York State Class C semifinals.
A Mattituck man who was spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Peconic Friday night and was also found to be responsible for a hit and run crash in Riverhead, according to Southold Town police.
With daylight saving time beginning on Sunday, people are getting ready to change their clocks and spring forward an hour.
Fire officials advise to also use this time to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. READ
A Mattituck man was arrested after a physical altercation erupted after a card game last Sunday, Southold Town police said.
I am not qualified to describe the characteristics of weapons. I have no background in weaponry. When average people like me comment about gun laws the gun lobby (and my congressman, Lee Zeldin) quickly use semantics to, in their opinion, disqualify me.