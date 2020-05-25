Farm reports 60 stolen chickens, DA warns of overdoses from dangerous drug
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Feisty Acres Farm owner says more than 60 chickens stolen from property overnight
DA issues ‘urgent public safety alert’ after series of overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine
New Greenport superintendent set to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting
Greenport’s Dances in the Park canceled amid uncertainty around pandemic
The Reopen: Worries increase for downtown Riverhead as reality of recession sets in
Column: A special grave marker for ‘Pop-Pop’
NORTHFORKER
Despite doing takeout only, Lucia in Mattituck has a new look
Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week
One Minute on the North Fork: Sunrise at McCabe’s Beach
A Lure in Southold to deliver to anchored boats through Rideshore
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.