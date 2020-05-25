Farm reports 60 stolen chickens, DA warns of overdoses from dangerous drug

Some of the pullets pictured in a video last month when they were in their “training coop.” They were expected to start delivering eggs in the next couple of weeks. (Credit: Feisty Acres Farm/Facebook)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 25.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Feisty Acres Farm owner says more than 60 chickens stolen from property overnight

DA issues ‘urgent public safety alert’ after series of overdoses linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine

New Greenport superintendent set to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting

Greenport’s Dances in the Park canceled amid uncertainty around pandemic

The Reopen: Worries increase for downtown Riverhead as reality of recession sets in

Column: A special grave marker for ‘Pop-Pop’

NORTHFORKER

Despite doing takeout only, Lucia in Mattituck has a new look

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Sunrise at McCabe’s Beach

A Lure in Southold to deliver to anchored boats through Rideshore

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.