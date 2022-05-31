Daily Update: Greenport to hold mass casualty drill on June 4, Southold observes Memorial Day 

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Training for the unthinkable: Greenport mass casualty training exercise set for June 4

Town Board discusses left-hand turn ban from Love Lane onto Main Road

Purple Heart discovered in Southold will soon be reunited with the recipient’s daughter

Greenport American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day parade: Photos

Editorial: When we again remember the best of the best

CAST gets $9,000 in town block grant support as organization’s work continues to expand

Town commits to three-year contribution for Peconic Estuary projects

Southold finds new solution to translation issues at Town Hall

Police Blotter: Pair of walrus tusks reported stolen in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State Board of Regents OKs charter school expansion

Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies: Photos

Beautiful afternoon for street painting in downtown Riverhead: Photos

Court Records: New Jersey man disposed of gun used in 2020 Aquebogue slaying

Debate continues on whether food waste facility can proceed at EPCAL

Police: Two men shot following late night feud at downtown bar

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in June

North Fork Dream Home: Historic landmark home in Orient with many original details

Little Creek Oysters debuts Top Water lager, their own house brew

One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Horton Point light

What’s new on Shelter Island for summer 2022

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will move in this evening and the low will be around 55.