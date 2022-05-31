Daily Update: Greenport to hold mass casualty drill on June 4, Southold observes Memorial Day
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Training for the unthinkable: Greenport mass casualty training exercise set for June 4
Town Board discusses left-hand turn ban from Love Lane onto Main Road
Purple Heart discovered in Southold will soon be reunited with the recipient’s daughter
Greenport American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day parade: Photos
Editorial: When we again remember the best of the best
CAST gets $9,000 in town block grant support as organization’s work continues to expand
Town commits to three-year contribution for Peconic Estuary projects
Southold finds new solution to translation issues at Town Hall
Police Blotter: Pair of walrus tusks reported stolen in Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
State Board of Regents OKs charter school expansion
Riverhead observes Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies: Photos
Beautiful afternoon for street painting in downtown Riverhead: Photos
Court Records: New Jersey man disposed of gun used in 2020 Aquebogue slaying
Debate continues on whether food waste facility can proceed at EPCAL
Police: Two men shot following late night feud at downtown bar
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in June
North Fork Dream Home: Historic landmark home in Orient with many original details
Little Creek Oysters debuts Top Water lager, their own house brew
One Minute on the North Fork: A day at Horton Point light
What’s new on Shelter Island for summer 2022
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Clouds will move in this evening and the low will be around 55.