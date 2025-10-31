Election 2025: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements

Town Board: Chris Talbot, Kate Stevens and Alexa Suess

Southold Town faces a housing crisis it has yet to solve, development pressures that continue to mount, and a demographic decline threatening year-round communities from Fishers Island to across the North Fork. The six candidates vying for three Town Board seats know the problems well — but solutions remain elusive.

With so much at stake for our community’s future, this election matters. The next Town Board will shape how and if young families can afford to stay here, how the town responds to development pressures, and whether Southold preserves its character as a year-round community or becomes a seasonal playground. We need leaders willing to act decisively, not just talk about problems.

The races will fill seats vacated by Democratic Councilman Greg Doroski and Republican Councilwoman/Justice Louisa Evans of Fishers Island. Incumbent Democrat Brian Mealy seeks another term. The board currently has a 4-2 Democratic majority.

Mr. Mealy deserves credit for improving transparency and board meeting tone over his four years in office. He has advanced the zoning update and championed irrigation legislation to protect the aquifer. But his first term reveals persistent gaps between aspiration and execution. His approach favors process over results at a time when Southold needs decisive action and the willingness to make difficult trade-offs he has yet to demonstrate.

Republican Nicholas Planamento presents impressive credentials — vice chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals, service on multiple town boards, and 25 years as a Southold resident.

Yet Mr. Planamento speaks philosophy when voters need policy. Asked about affordable housing, he offers only generalities about “a bigger initiative to establish a varied type of housing.”

Chemist Stephanie Hall, seeking the Fishers Island seat, brings deep island roots — 33 years as a full-time resident — and compellingly identifies the demographic crisis: 550 residents when she arrived, now just 230.

However, the Republican’s proposals amount largely to forming committees and developing strategic plans — process without policy. What specific housing types does she support? What jobs could realistically be created on an island reached only by ferry?

Her rival for the Fishers Island seat is Democrat Kate Stevens, who brings a unique skill set to the race. The licensed architect has been elected twice to lead the island’s Waste Management District, proving she can win votes and manage complex operations.

Combined with her volunteer service on multiple island committees and as museum executive director, Ms. Stevens has demonstrated both technical expertise and community commitment. Her focus on improving communication between Fishers Island and the mainland addresses a real problem — the island’s isolation has disadvantaged the community in its relationship with town government.

Republican Chris Talbot offers practical assets other candidates lack, including a previous stint on the Town Board from 2009 to 2013. His current work as Southampton Village’s senior building and zoning inspector gives him a front-row perspective on the development pressures heading to Southold. His 18 years in the Mattituck Fire Department and service as Cutchogue fire commissionerdemonstrate sustained community commitment. His previous experience on the Town Board means he understands how the board functions.

Mr. Talbot shows honest thinking about trade-offs — opposing short-term rentals despite recognizing residents’ income needs, proposing tiny homes for farmworker housing and supporting public-private partnerships. His Southampton experience translating South Fork lessons to North Fork realities could prove valuable.

Democrat Alexa Suess also brings a perspective Southold needs most: that of a young, working-class resident struggling with the affordability crisis firsthand. At 31, the Greenport business owner speaks authentically for a generation being priced out of their hometown. Her proposals show real homework — the Pro-Housing Community designation would unlock state funding without raising taxes, her call for stricter short-term rental caps addresses housing stock conversion, and her support for “missing middle” developments reflects understanding of what might work here.

She lacks government experience, but the housing crisis demands voices like hers at the table. Her passion and specific policy knowledge outweigh her inexperience.

Southold needs leaders who will act decisively on housing, stand firm against inappropriate development and preserve community character while allowing sensible growth.

We believe the choices are clear: Chris Talbot, Kate Stevens and Alexa Suess offer the best combination of practical development expertise, island representation and housing advocacy.

Every decision within 100 feet of Southold’s wetlands shapes the town’s future. The Trustees who regulate those shorelines and 2,000 acres of underwater lands hold the power to decide whether our bays heal or keep slipping away. The six candidates competing for three four-year terms face mounting pressures from development, aging septic systems, climate change and erosion threatening our bays and harbors.

Democratic incumbents Liz Gillooly and Eric Sepenoski seek reelection, while fellow Democrat Elizabeth Peeples is not running for another term. Joe Finora joins the ticket. Republicans Terri Boyle Romanelli, Nathan Andruski and Pindar Damianos comprise the GOP slate.

Mr. Andruski speaks with the authority of a lifelong bayman who has watched Southold’s waters decline. His commitment is genuine, serving as the Southold Baymen’s Association president, but passion alone doesn’t qualify someone for a position requiring technical knowledge of wetlands regulations and permit review. He offers no specific proposals for addressing the problems he identifies.

Ms. Boyle Romanelli brings diverse experience and a sharp mind. There is no doubt she has a love of the water, but her platform centers on making town code “more accessible” rather than strengthening environmental protections.

Mr. Damianos owns Pindar Vineyards, a name synonymous with North Fork wine since his father first planted vines here in the 1970s. His agricultural roots and years of service with the Southold Fire Department demonstrate deep community ties. But his emphasis on “property rights” alongside environmental protection raises concerns.

The Trustees exist primarily to protect public trust lands and wetlands, not facilitate private development.

Mr. Sepenoski’s family roots run even deeper, nearly as old as the soil itself after four generations of farming at Sep’s Farm in East Marion. A youth educator and doctoral researcher on North Fork land issues, Mr. Sepenoski has protected public shoreline access and worked to ensure protections survive property sales. His framing of the Trustees’ mission — helping residents understand their responsibilities to place and history — elevates the role beyond bureaucracy to stewardship.

Ms. Gillooly’s proactive leadership has included updating codes and improving transparency. As a USCG-licensed captain and waterfront professional, she brings technical knowledge and identifies specific solutions: buffer requirements, limited structures in vulnerable areas, upgraded septics and smart planning.

Mr. Finora offers exceptional credentials: 15 years as a waterfront engineer, commercial diver, USCG-licensed captain and Shelter Island town engineer. His vision of ensuring projects preserve “the culture and characteristics of the community” demonstrates understanding of the role’s strategic importance.

Southold’s waters need board members with technical expertise, legal sophistication and unwavering commitment to environmental protection. Ms. Gillooly, Mr. Sepenoski and Mr. Finora offer proven leadership and the knowledge to make difficult decisions in service of long-term protection.

The Suffolk Times endorses Liz Gillooly, Eric Sepenoski and Joe Finora for Southold Town Trustees.

Assessors set property values — the backbone of every property owner’s tax bill. Two seats are open as Republican Kevin Webster steps down.

Democrats Dana Forlenza and Leah Tillman Sullivan bring energy and dedication. Ms. Forlenza, a licensed insurance agent for a decade, has helped clients navigate complex financial and property matters. Ms. Tillman Sullivan spent 12 years as a congressional aide to Tim Bishop, led the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and has a real estate background. Both prioritize accessibility and communication — important qualities for public service — and are willing to serve full-time.

But tax assessment is technical work, demanding deep, hands-on knowledge of real estate markets and property valuation.

Charles Sanders seeks reelection after serving as assessor since 2018. A licensed real estate agent and broker for more than 20 years, he has kept assessments consistent. He is currently deployed with the National Guard in Kuwait — his fifth deployment since 2009.

Mr. Sanders, who is expected to return in January, has shown strong commitment to both community and country.

Ken Poliwoda brings nearly two decades of real estate experience and deep local insight from his time as a bayman. He served eight years as a Trustee before the self-professed “numbers guy” pivoted to a career in real estate.

His work as a broker gives him daily, hands-on knowledge of property values in a market where 80% of recent sales are second homes.

Mr. Sanders and Mr. Poliwoda have the expertise and local knowledge this critical, technical role requires. The Suffolk Times endorses Charles Sanders and Ken Poliwoda for town assessors.

Dan Goodwin It's hard to vote against Southold's Santa in the race for highway superintendent, but Dan Goodwin is no Grinch. Republican challenger Greg Schlachter, whose bushy white beard has delighted kids during the holiday season, is a solid worker with genuine dedication to the highway department. But managing an $8.5 million budget and overseeing a full staff requires experience Mr. Schlachter has yet to gain. Good intentions don't balance budgets or negotiate contracts.

Over his term, Mr. Goodwin, formerly of Miller Environmental, has proven he can get things done with a capital plan that prioritizes projects, manages resources, and keeps Southold’s roads and drainage systems in top shape.

His preemptive efforts ahead of the recent nor’easter by deploying assets was just the latest reminder of his preparedness. From snow removal to paving miles of road, Mr. Goodwin handles the strategic planning, departmental coordination, and long-term decisions the highway superintendent role demands.

The Suffolk Times endorses Dan Goodwin for highway superintendent.

Greg Doroski Catherine Stark has been an effective first-term legislator with deep roots in county government. Over 30 years, she has served as clerk of the Legislature, worked in former county executive Bob Gaffney's office and spent a decade as chief of staff to former legislators including Jay Schneiderman and Al Krupski. As a fifth-generation North Fork native and lifelong Riverhead resident, she knows the district intimately.

Ms. Stark’s first-term accomplishments are substantial. She has preserved 290 acres of farmland, with 400 more in process, and helped establish the Working Waterfront Preservation Program — the first of its kind in New York State — in partnership with South Fork Legislator Ann Welker. She has cultivated relationships across county departments that help get things done.

But Greg Doroski brings something the 1st District needs more: deep, current understanding of the challenges facing Southold Town and East End communities right now.

As a Southold Town Board member for four years, Mr. Doroski has worked directly on the issues that will define the district’s future — preserving open space, advancing the housing plan, pushing the zoning update forward and strengthening relationships with local police. He knows which roads flood, which septic systems are failing and where housing is most desperately needed, because he’s been in those meetings, fielding complaints and making decisions.

Tellingly, Southold Town Supervisor Mr. Krupski — who served as county legislator for nearly a decade and employed Ms. Stark as his chief of staff for 12 years — has endorsed Mr. Doroski.

Mr. Krupski knows both candidates well and understands what the job requires. His choice speaks volumes about which candidate is better positioned to serve the district effectively.

On working waterfront funding, Mr. Doroski would prioritize struggling commercial fisheries and aquaculture over recreational boating operations that already have viable business models. Ms. Stark’s creative ideas about on-site housing for hotel staff have merit, but Mr. Doroski has actively worked to make accessory dwelling units easier to build.

The Democrat’s small-business background as co-founder of Threes Brewing and his current work at Riverhead Brewhouse (soon to become Moonfish Brewery) give him perspective on the economic pressures facing East End employers. His acknowledgment of the difficult balance between services and taxes — pointing to Southold’s 7.48% increase for 2025, driven by health care and retirement costs — shows he understands fiscal realities, not just ideals.

Mr. Doroski also brings vision for regional coordination, proposing an advisory council to bring East End towns together on climate change, water quality and solid waste planning as Brookhaven’s landfill nears closure.

He brings the accessibility and transparency the position demands, modeling himself after Mr. Krupski: attending events throughout the district, staying visible and engaging in public debate.

Yes, Mr. Doroski is leaving the Town Board after one term, and that raises questions about commitment. But he’s not abandoning local government — he’s seeking to serve the same communities at a different level where he can have greater impact.

The 1st District needs a legislator who knows its needs intimately, not just theoretically. Ms. Stark has been capable, but Mr. Doroski’s hands-on experience with the daily challenges facing Southold and the East End makes him the stronger choice. The Suffolk Times endorses Greg Doroski for Suffolk County legislator, 1st District.

Eileen Powers Town Justice Eileen Powers is running unopposed for reelection — and for good reason. Over eight years on the bench, she has proven fair, efficient, and committed to both justice and rehabilitation. Ms. Powers brings 33 years of legal experience, including service as deputy bureau chief for major crimes in the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and her current role as village attorney for Southampton Town. In 2024, her court handled over 3,200 traffic, criminal and code cases.

She has modernized court operations, implementing virtual arraignments that streamline proceedings and reduce strain on defendants in hospitals. Her work with the East End Regional Intervention Court — a treatment court for nonviolent offenders with substance use issues — highlights her commitment to rehabilitation as well as accountability.

The Suffolk Times endorses Eileen Powers for town justice.

Dennis Noncarrow Abigail Field brings impressive credentials for town clerk — an NYU law degree, experience building voting databases, and practical ideas to increase transparency, like work session summaries and extended office hours. But the town clerk's job is about more than ideas. It demands handson experience managing vital records, overseeing meetings, and ensuring proper document retention — where mistakes carry real legal consequences. Running a six-person office smoothly requires mastery of local regulations and the kind of dayto- day knowledge that only comes from doing the job.

Republican incumbent Denis Noncarrow has proven he can handle these responsibilities since taking office in 2022. A lifelong Southold resident and former government liaison officer and ethics board member, he combines technical skill with local knowledge to manage the department effectively.

Ms. Field herself acknowledges she has her work cut out defeating her beloved rival. There’s good reason for that — he’s always visible and ready to help residents. Her transparency ideas are solid, but they don’t outweigh Mr. Noncarrow’s proven record.

The Suffolk Times endorses Denis Noncarrow for town clerk.