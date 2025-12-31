Top 10 Suffolk Times stories according to Google
With more than 7 million page views for the year from Jan. 1, 2025, to Christmas, Dec. 25, Google Analytics for the Suffolk Times showed clear spikes in activity Nov. 5, Aug. 28 and July 15. Those stories and others in the Top 10 of 2025, according to Google, are listed below.
#10 top read story of 2025
Greenport’s Maritime Festival hits rough seas
On Oct. 30 we reported the East End Seaport Museum & Marine Foundation, organizer of the annual September tradition celebrating the village’s seafaring heritage for the last 35 years, announced it would pull out of running the event for 2026.
#9 top read story of 2025
Abandoned homes in Mattituck causing concern
On May 1, it was reported that several homes in Mattituck had fallen into varied states of disrepair, raising concern among neighbors in the community, and that the town held public hearings in April about two specific properties.
#8 top read story of 2025
Old Mill Inn to reopen May 7, after six-year renovation
On April 25, we reported that there would be new life this spring for the Old Mill Inn. On May 7, owner Anthony Martignetti opened the doors of the 200-plus-year-old institution overlooking Mattituck Inlet.
#7 top read story of 2025
Peconic Star Fleet goes out of business after 43 years
The Peconic Star Fleet went belly up after more than four decades — with the company claiming that it lost its lease to dock at a Greenport marina.
#6 top read story of 2025
Troubles mount for Greenport mayor
On March 17, we reported that, halfway through his first term, Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi was facing mounting scrutiny of his leadership, including allegations of overreach, targeted enforcement and municipal mismanagement.
#5 top read story of 2025
Suffolk County signs groundbreaking law to save working waterfronts from development
On Sept. 29, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine signed a groundbreaking “working waterfront” bill at the Greenport railroad dock — officially enacting unprecedented protections for the area’s commercial fishing and maritime heritage.
#4 top read story of 2025
PBMC surgeon Peter Sultan dies after Jamesport triathlon
On July 16, we reported that Dr. Peter Sultan, orthopedic surgeon at Peconic Bay Medical Center, died Sunday, July 13, at the Jamesport triathlon. The Westhampton resident had been at PBMC for more than 20 years. He was 54.
#3 top read story of 2025
Man arrested after MTA police raid Greenport home
On Dec. 22 we reported that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department arrested a 59-year-old man after descending on a Greenport residence to execute a search warrant that day.
#2 top read story of 2025
Federal police active Sunday morning in Greenport
On Sunday morning Aug. 3, according to witnesses, five vehicles with personnel from several federal agencies, including ICE, were active in Greenport and agents approached several men, possibly detaining two.
#1 top read story of 2025
Doroski leads stunning Election 2025 results
Election night was busy for The Suffolk Times, as we were on site at Republican and Democratic watch parties, offering live-blog coverage of the night.