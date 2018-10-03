Hundreds of people lined Main Road in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon for the 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. (more…)
Hundreds of people lined Main Road in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon for the 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. (more…)
On a beautiful, sunny day in Greenport, another huge crowd turned out for the East End Seaport Museum & Maritime Foundation’s 28th annual Maritime Festival. READ
The 28th annual East End Maritime Festival in Greenport kicked off Friday night with the Land and Sea Gala. READ
Huge crowds lined the Orient Causeway Sunday night to watch a nearly 20-minute fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July. READ
The Miles for Mike 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Greenport High School. The event raised money for the Michael Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established by Michael’s family after his death in 2010. READ
Here are some photos taken earlier Thursday. Share your winter storm photos by emailing them to [email protected].
The musical comedy “First Date” will open Thursday, Oct. 13, at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Performances will continue Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30.
The North Fork community came together Sunday morning at Jean Cochran Park in Peconic to remember those lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. READ
Carrying on a 60-year tradition, the Cutchogue Fire Department held its annual chicken barbecue Saturday evening, raising funds to support the department and all its good work. READ