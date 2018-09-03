Real Estate

02/16/18 6:00am

Can Thiele’s proposal provide first-time homebuyers leg-up?

02/16/2018 6:00 AM
Alana Schwab and her boyfriend Nathaniel Golz want to make a home together on the North Fork, where Mr. Golz was born and raised.

They’re both in their early thirties and employed full-time — she’s an office manager for a financial investment firm in Riverhead and he works for a construction company. They were pre-approved for an FHA mortgage on a home costing up to $425,000.  READ

10/15/16 9:00am

Real Estate: St. Gabriel’s Chapel on Shelter Island has been demolished

10/15/2016 9:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s Chapel at Coecles Harbor on Shelter Island was demolished last week.

All that was saved from the Shelter Island landmark was its stained glass windows, some of which are to be incorporated into a new community clubhouse being built on the property. Others will be offered to the Shelter Island Historical Society for its collection. READ

Transfers
08/11/16 1:41pm

Real estate transfers

08/11/2016 1:41 PM
Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 28-July 4, 2016.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Smith, E & J to Brunetti, Michael, 80 Southfields Rd (600-66-2-10.16), (R), $545,000

EAST MARION (11939)
• Duncan, T & N to Ventenilla, Mario, 2015 Bay Ave (1000-31-17-2), (R), $420,000

FLANDERS (11901)
• Klima, F Trust to Housing Trust Fund Corp, 71 Laurel Ave (900-123-4-31), (V), $148,500
• Bayberry Properties to Trent, Tracy, 58 Woodhull Ave (900-138-1-54), (R), $280,000

GREENPORT (11944)
• Maple Syrup LLC to Bondarchuk, Warren, 225 Maple St (1000-42-1-16), (R), $325,000

JAMESPORT (11947)
• Aledric Realty Corp to Orens, Nicole, 91 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-6.7), (V), $300,000
• Lash, C by Executor to Pendzick, Christopher, 123 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.11), (R), $438,500

MATTITUCK (11952)
• Phinney, A & D to Walsh, Jeremy, 200 Fay Ct (1000-123-5-12), (R), $260,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Krupnick, N & Weiser, A to Steinkamp, Clifford, 556 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-1-27.2), (R), $1,090,500
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Capano, Robert, Stoneleigh Dr, Unit 3603 (600-82.5-3-19), (R), $416,660
• Stokley, S to Monge-Murcia, Amilcar, 80 Lewis St (600-105-2-76), (R), $245,000
• Scott, D to Majahid, Rana, 1271-1 W Main St (600-119-2-30), (C), $285,000
• Regula, R to Allen, James, 923 E Main St (600-127-7-3), (R), $133,000
• Town of Riverhead to J. Petrocelli Development, 542 E Main St (600-129-3-35.2), (C), $150,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Mulligan, T by Referee to Heimann, Robert, 22 St. Mary’s Rd (700-15-4-13), (R), $192,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Hoffman, P to Cabral, Jennifer, 890 Seawood Dr (1000-79-8-9), (R), $320,000
• Montoya, J to Kolyer, Steven, 750 Cedar Point Dr E (1000-90-2-18), (R), $1,310,000

WADING RIVER (11792)
• Jehle, B & Fuchs, J & P to Rodriguez, Michael, 3 7th St (600-33-6-1), (R), $125,000
• Nagorski, C & N to Christiana Trust, 83 17th St (600-53-1-15.1), (R), $260,405
• Joiner, C & Zimmermann to Schule, Allan, 4 Bayberry Rd (600-57-1-1.21), (R), $365,000
• Bellavia, Laco, et al to Getty, Thomas, 196 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-23), (R), $370,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)