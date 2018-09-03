Two libraries on the North Fork will host seminars for homeowners and those looking to buy their first home. READ
While growing up in New Suffolk as a teenager, Deirdre O’Connell worked her first job at Nolan’s Village Market on Main Road in Cutchogue. READ
As the kids move out and careers come to a close, the next step for people is often selling their larger family home and finding a new place to spend their retirement in.
But buying homes later in life can come with a different set of criteria than purchasing a place for a young family. READ
Alana Schwab and her boyfriend Nathaniel Golz want to make a home together on the North Fork, where Mr. Golz was born and raised.
They’re both in their early thirties and employed full-time — she’s an office manager for a financial investment firm in Riverhead and he works for a construction company. They were pre-approved for an FHA mortgage on a home costing up to $425,000. READ
Many North Fork residents have an appreciation of history.
Few have worked as hard to preserve it as Richard Wines. READ MORE
Despite an overall drop across the East End in single-family home prices, properties in Riverhead, Southold and Shelter Island towns sold for more in 2016. (more…)
Housing prices in Southold Town have rebounded to the highs hit just before the housing crisis of nearly 10 years ago, and prices in Riverhead and Shelter Island Towns are also trending upwards. READ
St. Gabriel’s Chapel at Coecles Harbor on Shelter Island was demolished last week.
All that was saved from the Shelter Island landmark was its stained glass windows, some of which are to be incorporated into a new community clubhouse being built on the property. Others will be offered to the Shelter Island Historical Society for its collection. READ
When British citizens voted in late June to leave the European Union, the referendum sparked fear in the global economy, prompting investors to sink their money into options long thought to be secure, such as treasuries. READ
Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 28-July 4, 2016.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Smith, E & J to Brunetti, Michael, 80 Southfields Rd (600-66-2-10.16), (R), $545,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Duncan, T & N to Ventenilla, Mario, 2015 Bay Ave (1000-31-17-2), (R), $420,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Klima, F Trust to Housing Trust Fund Corp, 71 Laurel Ave (900-123-4-31), (V), $148,500
• Bayberry Properties to Trent, Tracy, 58 Woodhull Ave (900-138-1-54), (R), $280,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Maple Syrup LLC to Bondarchuk, Warren, 225 Maple St (1000-42-1-16), (R), $325,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Aledric Realty Corp to Orens, Nicole, 91 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-6.7), (V), $300,000
• Lash, C by Executor to Pendzick, Christopher, 123 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.11), (R), $438,500
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Phinney, A & D to Walsh, Jeremy, 200 Fay Ct (1000-123-5-12), (R), $260,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Krupnick, N & Weiser, A to Steinkamp, Clifford, 556 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-1-27.2), (R), $1,090,500
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Capano, Robert, Stoneleigh Dr, Unit 3603 (600-82.5-3-19), (R), $416,660
• Stokley, S to Monge-Murcia, Amilcar, 80 Lewis St (600-105-2-76), (R), $245,000
• Scott, D to Majahid, Rana, 1271-1 W Main St (600-119-2-30), (C), $285,000
• Regula, R to Allen, James, 923 E Main St (600-127-7-3), (R), $133,000
• Town of Riverhead to J. Petrocelli Development, 542 E Main St (600-129-3-35.2), (C), $150,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Mulligan, T by Referee to Heimann, Robert, 22 St. Mary’s Rd (700-15-4-13), (R), $192,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Hoffman, P to Cabral, Jennifer, 890 Seawood Dr (1000-79-8-9), (R), $320,000
• Montoya, J to Kolyer, Steven, 750 Cedar Point Dr E (1000-90-2-18), (R), $1,310,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Jehle, B & Fuchs, J & P to Rodriguez, Michael, 3 7th St (600-33-6-1), (R), $125,000
• Nagorski, C & N to Christiana Trust, 83 17th St (600-53-1-15.1), (R), $260,405
• Joiner, C & Zimmermann to Schule, Allan, 4 Bayberry Rd (600-57-1-1.21), (R), $365,000
• Bellavia, Laco, et al to Getty, Thomas, 196 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-23), (R), $370,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)