Local schools celebrate graduation, One injured in Greenport boat crash
Here are the headlines for Monday, June 27, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cops: Boat strikes Greenport jetty, seriously injuring 35-year-old
Greenport High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation at 141st commencement ceremony: Photos
Southold High School hosts 116th commencement ceremony, honoring Class of 2022: Photos
Mattituck High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation: Photos
After Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, protestors in Greenport vow ‘the fight’s just begun’
Editorial: Three of four GOP candidates could not state the truth
Most speakers at public hearing favor limiting house sizes in Southold Town
Police Blotter: Greenport man arrested for stealing 11 bags of oysters from roadside stand
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Longtime Riverhead music teacher retires after 31 years teaching at her alma mater
Celebrating graduation for Riverhead’s Class of 2022: Photos
SWR High School Class of 2022 celebrates graduation: Photos
For these girls, kindness comes with lemonade
Blotters: Man arrested for DWI after crashing into pole in Flanders
NORTHFORKER
Where to find fireworks on the North Fork and Shelter Island this July
The Preston House is launching a new food truck this summer
One Minute on the North Fork: A rainy day at Red Barn alpaca farm
Inside a wine blending session at Riverhead’s RGNY
Snail Art is an abstract project from Laura Klahre at Coffee Pot Cellars
Dine at these South Fork restaurants with beautiful water views
WEATHER
There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today, with some storms producing heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 75 degrees.
The rain is expected to taper off this evening with a low around 58.