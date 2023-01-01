News

The 20 most-read Suffolk Times posts of 2022

By The Suffolk Times

Senior Airman Jocelyn Tapia-Puma, a 102nd Rescue Squadron aviation resource manager, looks toward the back of an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft on May 20. (Credit: 106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs)
  1. Cops: Passenger killed after pickup truck driven by drunken driver crashes into tree
  2. Dylan Newman, 18, remembered for ‘bright smile and warm personality’
  3. Cops: Boat strikes Greenport jetty, seriously injuring 35-year-old
  4. Five town employees face disciplinary charges following retirement party investigation, one suspended indefinitely
  5. Chief suspended following investigation into Southold PD handling of community complaints over officer’s 2020 retirement party
  6. Police: Laurel man arrested for shooting juvenile who knocked on his door several times and ran away
  7. Greenport homeowners outraged over blizzard fines; Village says they should know the law
  8. Elderly Cutchogue man drowns in swimming pool while shoveling snow
  9. Yacht named ‘In Too Deep’ runs aground near Bailie Beach in Mattituck
  10. Friends sought out view of sunrise before fatal crash in Peconic; driver scheduled to be arraigned on DWI charge Friday
  11. Greenport Schools ‘will never be the same,’ following passing of beloved teacher
  12. North Fork Roadhouse listed for $4.5 million
  13. Junior prom theme, ‘Southern Soiree,’ sparks controversy in Southold
  14. When she was needed, Senior Airman Tapia-Puma came to the rescue for the 106th Rescue Wing
  15. Stacey Soloviev addresses rumors, upcoming developments at packed Cutchogue library event
  16. Photos: Snow blankets the North Fork
  17. Cops: Driver dies in overnight crash in Cutchogue
  18. Daily Update: Deer population hits ‘crisis’ level, Southold eatery closes
  19. The North Fork’s affordable housing ‘crisis’ has reached new extremes
  20. Pedestrian killed by train in Peconic Monday morning

