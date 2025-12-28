In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2025
The following is a list of obituaries published by The Suffolk Times for Southold area residents and public figures who died in 2025.
Click on the name of the deceased to read more about their life:
A
John J. “Jack” Abele
Anne M. Aicher
B
Elsie Balacich
Frank R. Barberi
Sidney Douglas “Sid” Beebe Jr.
Gregory A. Boyd
Kevin A. Brannigan
C
Loretta Jardine “Dede” Campbell
Madeline Cavaluzzi
Mary Caviris
D
Vincenza “Vicky” Delano Insull
Adam Vincent “Zack” Doroski Jr.
Cornelius James “Neil” Droogan
E
F
G
Marilyn Jean (née Hamilton) Gatz
H
I
J
K
Linda Marguerite Krudop-Wolbert
L
M
Travis Odell Maker
Susan M. Malinauskas
Daniel J. McCarthy
Margaret V. “Vicki” McDowell
James Merl McGarry
Robert Paul “Tools” McGowan
Lillian T. Michiloff
Cathleen Mickaliger
Lawrence P. Milius
Michelle L. Moore
Jane Morton-Wilson
Margaret F. “Peggy” Murphy
Robert J. Murphy
N
O
P
R
S
Deborah “Debbie” (Timpone) Sidlauskas
Marjorie Spiro
George Henry Starkie Jr.
Phyllis Elizabeth (Perry) Styrzo
Theresa Anne (Oldakowski) Szymczak
T
Stella S. (Kapassakis) Tsismenakis
U
V
W
Michael Richard Wilson
Jane Wilson Morton
Thomas H. Witschi